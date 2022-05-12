Investing in Lightspark

We at a16z started investing in bitcoin in 2013, several years before we had a dedicated crypto fund. We have always been big believers in Bitcoin, its unique history and its foundational role in crypto.

It’s hard to overstate the growth and impact Bitcoin has had since Satoshi published his paper in October 2008. It is now legal tender in two countries. It finds mentions in songs, TV shows and movies. Millions of people hold bitcoin as their first entry into the crypto ecosystem. A 2021 survey found 86% of Americans had heard of cryptocurrency and 16% had interacted with crypto – up from only 48% being aware in a similar survey in 2015.

We have been looking for an opportunity for quite a while to back the right team to build on top of Bitcoin and bring exciting new technological innovation to the network.

Enter Lightspark

Lightspark is a new effort with a stellar team working on exploring, building on and extending the capabilities of Bitcoin. As a first step, they’re actively assembling a team to dive deeper into the Lightning Network and contribute to it.

The team

David Marcus is nothing short of a legend in the payments and crypto industry. We have known David for over a decade through his work leading PayPal and then heading up Messenger at Facebook. We then got to work with him closely in his time heading up Novi at Meta. When David spoke to us about Lightspark and the early team he had assembled (several of whom we had tried to hire ourselves!), we couldn’t have been more thrilled.

This is the sort of team and audacious mission that doesn’t come around often. We are super excited to partner with Lightspark on their ambitious effort. Welcome, Lightspark!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.