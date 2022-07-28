Investing in Fly.io 

We’re very excited to announce that we’re leading the series B for Fly.io. Fly is one of the fastest-growing core infrastructure companies we have ever seen. And it’s worth understanding why.

Web applications are becoming more and more real-time, and users expect them to be snappy! This means multi-region is critical so that apps can run as close to users as possible. Traditionally, multi-region in the cloud has been both difficult and expensive. And the developer experience has been horrendous. And that’s exactly what Fly addresses and why it has become so popular, so fast.

So what exactly is Fly.io? It’s an infrastructure provider that has many dozens of server clusters around the world with out-of-the-box multi-region support. And a seamless developer experience so that deploying a global workload really is an extension of local development. Fly supports many of the most popular frameworks to build modern cloud apps, including Phoenix, Remix, Node, and Next.js (and dozens more). And it includes a number of useful distributed services, such as multi-region Postgres.

The industry has been talking about a service like Fly.io for ages. But until Fly, it just hasn’t produced the right experience for developers. Traditional CDNs don’t have mature compute offerings, as their roots are largely in caching. And the traditional cloud service providers (AWS, GCP, Azure) are built around tighter centralization, and thus multi-region is complicated and very expensive! CloudFlare Workers is an important step in the right direction. But it is an opinionated offering and doesn’t offer a general compute model for any workload.

Fly, on the other hand, will run anything that runs in a docker container. And it’s built to make multi-region trivial.

The Fly founding team members are all repeat entrepreneurs with deep backgrounds in infrastructure; CEO Kurt Mackey previously founded Compose, which sold to IBM, and prior to that, helped build Ars Technica. And indeed, building a solution like Fly requires an incredibly special team. One that not only knows how to provide an elegant and magical developer experience. But also knows how to build a global platform, from networking to servers to software.The founders at Fly have done just that.

Fly is a key step in the long march for applications to run closer to the user, providing native-like performance while performing sophisticated, dynamic computation. We’re very excited to be a partner as Fly changes cloud native apps by providing the industry’s leading-edge compute platform.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.