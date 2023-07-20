Greg Verdine, Bio + Health Venture Partner

As we strive to find and support the most ambitious life sciences founders, we also work to connect these founders with exceptional advisors who have traveled the journey before. Builders who have stood up impactful platform biotech companies and put new drugs into the clinic. Leaders who have earned the ability to see around “biological corners.” Mentors who can predict pitfalls of a new modality, but also–just as importantly–share in the optimism needed to try something completely new to solve an unmet patient need. Among such people, few shine as brightly as Greg Verdine.

We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the a16z Bio + Health team as a Venture Partner.

Greg is a unique scientific leader in both the academic and biotech worlds, a pioneer of new therapeutic modalities, and a serial entrepreneur. As you’ll hear directly from Greg in the podcast linked above, his career began from humble roots–an uncanny ability to tinker and an insatiable drive to solve the hardest problems available led him to take aim at targets that had previously been deemed “undruggable.”

Over three decades as Erving Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School (he is now Emeritus faculty), Greg seamlessly toggled between the worlds of basic and applied scientific discovery. His lab elucidated fundamental mechanisms of epigenetic DNA modification and DNA damage repair–and also invented entirely new drug modalities, such as stapled peptides. Greg embraced the challenge of translating academic discoveries into real-world medicines, leading him to found or co-found a number of biotech companies: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Gloucester Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Celgene), Tokai Pharmaceuticals (TKAI), Wave Life Sciences (WVE), Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO), Warp Drive Bio (acquired by Revolution Medicines), Aileron Therapeutics, FogPharma, and Lifemine Therapeutics (where he is presently co-founder/CEO). These companies have succeeded in achieving FDA approval for three marketed drugs, and have more than 10 drugs across multiple modalities currently in development.

With a founder’s mindset and a wealth of experience navigating the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, Greg is an invaluable thought partner in biotech. We’re so excited to work together, alongside our portfolio founders, to scale our collective impact on the entire ecosystem.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.