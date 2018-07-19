a16z Podcast: High Growth in Companies (and Tech)

There’s a lot of knowledge out there — and networks of talent (especially in Silicon Valley) — on what to do in the early stages of a company, going from 0 to 1, and even in going to 1 to 100… but what about beyond that? Unfortunately, it’s not as linear as merely doubling or tripling resources and org structures; it’s actually much more complex on many levels, from communication and coordination. With great scale comes great complexity… and many more places for things to break down.

How should founders/CEOs of growing tech startups think about everything from hiring (including key executives) to product management (what is it, really, beyond common myths/misconceptions around the role?) to thinking about late-stage financing, M&A, and other key aspects of building a company? This episode of the a16z Podcast shares both specific answers to — and general mindsets for thinking about — these questions. Chris Dixon, general partner on a16z crypto, interviews Elad Gil, investor/advisor to numerous tech companies; co-founder of Color Genomics; formerly of Google and also co-founder and CEO of Mixer Labs (acquired by Twitter, where he also became a VP). He’s the author of the new book, The High Growth Handbook on scaling companies from 10 to 10,000 people.

But the two also explore the growth — and evolution — of market and tech trends, including the continuation of mobile/cloud; machine learning (and silicon); crypto; and finally, longevity — both in the near term and further out in the future. Should people — and even companies for that matter — really live longer?