a16z Podcast: Talent, Tech Trends, and Culture

This episode of the a16z Podcast features the rare combination of a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in conversation, together, with economist Tyler Cowen (chair of economics at George Mason University and chairman and general director of the Mercatus Center there, and host of his own podcast.) The conversation originally took place at our most recent annual innovation Summit — which features a16z speakers and invited experts from various organizations discussing innovation at companies large and small, as well as tech trends spanning bio, consumer, crypto, fintech, and more.

This discussion covers Ben and Marc’s marriage, er, partnership; the evolution of VC and “talent as a network”; and where are we right now on industries being affected by tech (such as retail) and tech trends (such as VR/AR and wearables) — and where are we going next? Finally, is software eating culture… or is it the other way around?