Almost every new enterprise software company today is a SaaS company, so when we started our search for a new general partner to join our enterprise team, we knew it had to be someone who would bring tremendous expertise and enhance our ability to invest in and support great SaaS businesses. People who know the SaaS startup world know Kristina Shen. We’ve long followed Kristina’s career as part of the notable team at Bessemer, where she also served as board member/observer of companies like Glint (sold to LinkedIn), Adaptive Insights (sold to Workday), Instructure (IPO), and, most recently, hot new deals such as ServiceTitan, Pana, and Gainsight.

Therefore, today we are absolutely thrilled to announce that Kristina will be joining a16z as our newest GP where she will be investing in enterprise SaaS.

SaaS has become the predominant model for delivering software, whether it’s core infrastructure, horizontal middleware layers, or applications. Yet, we know we’re still in the very early innings of SaaS in terms of overall IT spend. We are seeing a number of shifts that we believe are enduring as a result of SaaS: budget authority is being pushed further and further down in organizations, professional services dollars are being shifted to SaaS spend, and more. As a result, it’s an area we track closely, along with other top investors in the space.

We believe Kristina is one of the top analytical minds in the industry, as reflected in her phenomenal analysis of SaaS metrics and cloud computing in Bessemer’s State of the Cloud Report and Cloud Index, which she co-wrote. She has an enormous range, from developer tooling (Twilio) to non-traditional SaaS verticals (ServiceTitan). As important as her industry expertise and ability to think through the market is Kristina’s commitment to entrepreneurs. We strive to be the best enterprise team in the industry and our north star is the entrepreneur. The industry feedback we’ve gotten over the years about Kristina is beyond exceptional.

As a team, we run as a pack. When we look for new members, we look for the best talent in the industry who will make us better. When we first started speaking with Kristina, we had the belief she was the best person for this job. But now, having spent months with her, we know she is and we feel so lucky to be able to work with her going forward.

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments and certain publicly traded cryptocurrencies/ digital assets for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.