Investing in Loom

Many of the fastest growing and largest consumer internet platforms are video oriented: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, Snapchat, and TikTok. U.S. consumers watch 100 minutes of online video per day, and most of this is asynchronous – think YouTube or Instagram videos, rather than Facetime. However, enterprise behavior has woefully lagged behind: creation tools offer a poor user experience, resulting in underutilization, and the videos end up siloed (and often lost) across various content repositories. The business world finally embraced live video tools for hosting meetings, conferences, and whiteboarding sessions during the pandemic, but there hasn’t been a great tool for asynchronous communication in the workplace until now.

The list of use cases, across all different functions inside a company, is thousands long. Engineering and product users create Looms for product reviews, demos, and training. Marketing, sales, and customer success teams have developed engaging new collateral with higher conversion through Loom. As of February 2021, Loom surpassed 100 million videos recorded (900% growth year-over-year). Executive leaders and people operations at Atlassian, Netflix, and Twitter use Looms to communicate new initiatives company-wide. We’ve even started to see investor pitches and diligence materials prepared in Loom. With a Net Promoter Score of 72, it is clear that customers love the product and experience (a few of our favorite Loom user tweets are here, here, and here).

Most Loom users first hear of Loom by receiving one. There are few products that are so inherently viral in the workplace, and Loom now reaches 10 million users and 120,000 companies across 192 countries. The company also grew revenue by more than 1,100% this past year and active users have grown 900% year-over-year. Engagement and retention are strong, and Loom has shown the ability to layer on top-down enterprise sales to their bottom-up, viral traction. Looms are free to receive and record, and users upgrade to the paid tiers for expanded options, including unlimited, higher quality video, highlighting and drawing, custom branding, calls to action, and enterprise-grade security features and integrations. Revenue is growing faster than users, meaning customers are realizing the value of upgrading from Loom’s free solution to paid.

We’ve gotten to know Loom cofounders Joe and Vinay over the last few years and have followed their journey from creating Loom the product to building Loom the company, and honing their vision for Loom to become “the destination for video collaboration at work”. Joe and Vinay have a great blend of intuition for building product, technology, and brand, and are rapidly scaling their high-growth organization. We are excited about the future for Loom and to partner with Joe, Vinay, and the Loom team!

* * *

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.