It’s Time to Build For America: Announcing Our $500M+ Commitment to Companies Building in American Dynamism

We formalized our American Dynamism practice a little more than a year ago to galvanize support for solving our country’s most vexing challenges with an entrepreneurial and technology-first approach. We’ve been blown away at how this movement has captured the minds of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors across the country and throughout the world.

So first, thank you. While we’ve long invested in companies solving hard problems, we want to make clear — now more than ever — that Dynamism is more than a movement for us: we’ve already put hundreds of millions of dollars to work in supporting the builders making it happen. Whether that’s through companies reshoring U.S. manufacturing, building new ways to enable homeownership, improving the country’s public safety and global defense, or delivering reliable and cleaner energy, we’re seeing a growing class of entrepreneurs working toward solving the hardest problems. And these entrepreneurs are not just in Silicon Valley — they’re all over the country, in Georgia, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Over the past decade, SpaceX has reimagined the capabilities of our space industry and taken massive leaps in innovation and progress; Anduril has used pioneering technologies to secure our homeland and protect our men and women in uniform both at home and abroad; and Propel has simplified how millions of Americans who rely on government assistance access their benefits. These companies and others make it clear: America’s continued real-world leadership leans on the entrepreneurial spirit of American Dynamism builders.

With this in mind, today we’re proud to share that we’re dedicating $500 million toward the early stage companies building for American Dynamism. We’re eager to make bold bets on bold entrepreneurs at all stages of the building process. And as these companies grow and make their dent in the world, we’ll continue to invest in and support their journey through our $5 billion growth fund.

American Dynamism is not a “sector.” It doesn’t fit neatly into one vertical or portfolio. It is a philosophy that encompasses nearly every aspect of American life and leadership. More than that, American Dynamism is the feeling of growth, movement, momentum, and opportunity that makes America the country people want to be from, to immigrate to, and to build a life, career, or company in. As such, our commitment is not relegated to one fund or practice within the firm. We support and are in search of companies doing anything that we believe will help our country and our people move forward.

Let’s build 🚀

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the current or enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.