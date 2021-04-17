Crypto, an Oral Essay

This is a special episode of the a16z podcast — it’s an audio history, told through the voices of the a16z crypto team, about what crypto is, how it really works, and why it matters. This “innovation overview” is meant as a resource, and it features hallway-style conversations with the a16z team as well as outside experts.

In brief segments, we’ll take you from the ground up — from the basics, to the most current developments, and beyond that to a look at what we might see in the future.

Here are the topics and voices you’ll hear, with timestamps of the segments included for easy navigation:

The Beginning

Introduction — Zoran Basich, a16z crypto editor

Before bitcoin: previous attempts to create digital money (1:45) — Dan Boneh, computer science professor at Stanford and a16 advisor

The core innovations of Satoshi’s white paper (3:36) — Dan Boneh

Proof of work (5:36) — Alex Pruden, chief strategy officer at Aleo Systems and former a16z crypto partner

Mining and why it’s important (7:10) — Alex Pruden

The history of mining (8:20) — Alex Pruden

Value in monetary systems, or why bitcoin is worth anything (9:53) — Arianna Simpson, a16z crypto partner

Bitcoin as store of value (11:30) — Arianna Simpson

Security in crypto (12:45) — Alex Pruden

Expansion

Why is it called a blockchain? (14:00) — Eddy Lazzarin, a16z data scientist

Why the blockchain matters and what you can do with it (15:09) — Chris Dixon, a16z general partner

Beyond bitcoin (17:01) — Eddy Lazzarin

Ethereum as logical extension of open source (17:36) — Eddy Lazzarin

Tokens: What are they? (19:04) — Eddy Lazzarin

Tokens and the functions they serve (19:53) — Scott Kupor, a16z managing partner

Tokens and the ownership economy (21:19) — Jesse Walden, Variant Fund founder, former a16z partner, and Mediachain founder

What tokens enable for creators (22:18) — Ali Yahya, a16z general partner

Right Now

What DeFi means (23:58) — Eddy Lazzarin

Yield farming: What is it? (25:16) — Eddy Lazzarin

NFTs: What they are and why they matter (27:15) — Linda Xie, Scalar Capital managing director, and Jesse Walden

Developer ecosystems, crypto, and composability (30:17) — Jesse Walden

Decentralized networks, value capture, and what it means for builders (33:05) — Ali Yahya

The Future

The big picture, web3, and DAOs (35:38) — Chris Dixon

For more crypto resources, please see our Crypto Startup School page, our documentary about the program, and our NFT Canon.

