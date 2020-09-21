Bio Eats World
Biology is technology
Biology is breaking out of the lab and clinic—and into our daily lives. Bio (our shorthand for the intersection of the life sciences, healthcare, technology and industry) is today where the computing revolution was 50 years ago: on the precipice of revolutionizing our world in ways we are only just beginning to appreciate. Through conversations with leading scientists, builders, entrepreneurs, and leaders, hosts Hanne Winarsky and Lauren Richardson (along with the team at Andreessen Horowitz), examine how bio is going to fundamentally transform our future. In short, bio is eating the world.
Latest Episodes
Get a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Episodes
"This is the critical decade. Patients are for the first time receiving drugs that were developed in the context of aging biology."Laura Deming on the advances in the science of aging
"[T]his exciting, still relatively young field of targeted protein degradation has just been set free from the confines of the cell."Carolyn Bertozzi on designing a new drug modality
"[T]hat could really save money, animal lives, and you could start using it to modify drugs and see if you can increase their permeability. Or decrease, maybe you don't want them to enter the brain."Madeline Lancaster on using brain organoids to improve drug development
"[W]e're going to have to innovate our way to a better approach. And this is an early but potentially powerful glimmer of hope for finding novel ways to understand and study and ultimately treat mitochondrial diseases."Jorge Conde on new research editing the mitochondrial genome for the first time