Have an Idea for a New Company? START here.

The a16z START program fuels founders at the earliest stages of company-building.

Powered by the a16z seed fund in collaboration with partners investing across American Dynamism, Consumer, Enterprise, and Fintech, a16z meets START entrepreneurs where they are in their journey—whether it’s honing their product vision and defining a target audience, building and launching their MVP, or scaling an already launched product. a16z START entrepreneurs are introduced to a network of peers, repeat founders, domain experts, potential customers and more to help refine their thesis and scale it into a world-changing business.

If founding a technology company is a dream of yours—even if you don’t yet have a fully formed idea and haven’t yet quit your day job—we want to hear from you.