September 20, 2020 TikTok & Beyond: The Algorithm Question, The Future of Product With the U.S. tech partnership for TikTok being finalized, what happens if source code is excluded (and more specifically, the For You Page ... Listen Now

September 18, 2020 The New Fan Club: Creators, Fans, and the Power of Markets (& Crypto) Today’s episode, part two in our two-part series on the Creator Economy, focuses on the new potential revenue streams and fan-engagement models opened up by ... Listen Now

September 17, 2020 So You Want to Launch a Newsletter: Tips From Writers This episode, part one in a two-part series on the Creator Economy, explores the process and economics behind creating an independent newsletter. In ... Listen Now

September 15, 2020 Designing a Culture of Reinvention Since Netflix started in the late 90s as a DVD-by-mail rental service competing with Blockbuster, it has completely reinvented itself... twice – ... Listen Now

September 12, 2020 Heroes & Myths in Entrepreneurship -- Guy Raz "I'm in a movie, but it's the wrong movie."For better or for worse, we tell the story of entrepreneurs as one of the mythical hero's journey: that's ... Listen Now

September 11, 2020 The Question of Education Monopoly, oligopoly, cartel. All three of those words can describe the (not so) modern education system today, given the cost structures, economics, ... Listen Now

September 4, 2020 PPP and Fraud: Willful Deceit or Design Defect? This episode examines the potential for misuse and fraud among those applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—and how fintech and software ... Listen Now

August 30, 2020 Measuring & Managing Community Orgs, Developer Relations and Beyond Okay, so we know community is important -- whether for developer relations for your product or other types of communities -- but how do we measure the ... Listen Now

August 21, 2020 Reining in Complexity: Data Science & Future of AI/ML Businesses There is no spoon. Or rather, “There is no such thing as ‘data’, there’s just frozen models”, argues Peter Wang, the co-founder and CEO of ... Listen Now

August 17, 2020 Online Learning and the Ed Tech Debate This episode is all about education and technology, a topic that’s especially top of mind this week as students in much of the country return to ... Listen Now

August 14, 2020 On Vaccines and Vaccinology, in COVID and Beyond WHEN are we going to have a COVID-19 vaccine, and how the heck are we going from (what’s been traditionally been up to) 12 years or so of vaccine ... Listen Now