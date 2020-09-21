The a16z Podcast
Ideas and Influence
The a16z Podcast is the go-to place for discussions about technology, innovation, and change as it impacts all our lives, covering everything from tech trends and culture to company building for companies of all sizes. As technology changes everything — not just in Silicon Valley or in traditional “tech” companies, but across all industries — it’s also changing the way we all work, live, eat, learn, and play. This show aims to help make sense of it all: for builders, for the tech curious, for anyone seeking to understand the future, now, through carefully curated, in-depth yet accessible, nuanced conversations with top industry and academic experts from around the world; company leaders, builders, makers; book authors; and emerging voices.
TikTok & Beyond: The Algorithm Question, The Future of Product
With the U.S. tech partnership for TikTok being finalized, what happens if source code is excluded (and more specifically, the For You Page ...
The New Fan Club: Creators, Fans, and the Power of Markets (& Crypto)
Today’s episode, part two in our two-part series on the Creator Economy, focuses on the new potential revenue streams and fan-engagement models opened up by ...
So You Want to Launch a Newsletter: Tips From Writers
This episode, part one in a two-part series on the Creator Economy, explores the process and economics behind creating an independent newsletter. In ...
Designing a Culture of Reinvention
Since Netflix started in the late 90s as a DVD-by-mail rental service competing with Blockbuster, it has completely reinvented itself... twice – ...
Heroes & Myths in Entrepreneurship -- Guy Raz
"I'm in a movie, but it's the wrong movie."For better or for worse, we tell the story of entrepreneurs as one of the mythical hero's journey: that's ...
The Question of Education
Monopoly, oligopoly, cartel. All three of those words can describe the (not so) modern education system today, given the cost structures, economics, ...
PPP and Fraud: Willful Deceit or Design Defect?
This episode examines the potential for misuse and fraud among those applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—and how fintech and software ...
Measuring & Managing Community Orgs, Developer Relations and Beyond
Okay, so we know community is important -- whether for developer relations for your product or other types of communities -- but how do we measure the ...
Reining in Complexity: Data Science & Future of AI/ML Businesses
There is no spoon. Or rather, “There is no such thing as ‘data’, there’s just frozen models”, argues Peter Wang, the co-founder and CEO of ...
Online Learning and the Ed Tech Debate
This episode is all about education and technology, a topic that’s especially top of mind this week as students in much of the country return to ...
On Vaccines and Vaccinology, in COVID and Beyond
WHEN are we going to have a COVID-19 vaccine, and how the heck are we going from (what’s been traditionally been up to) 12 years or so of vaccine ...
Turning Open Source Developers Into Superfans
In this episode, we continue our community series with a recent discussion that applies to many kinds of community building. Today’s topic: How do you create ...
Of Emojis and Innovation
This episode is ALL about emoji. But it's really about how innovation really comes about: through the tension between open standards vs. closed/ proprietary systems; the politics of time and place; and the economics of creativity, from making to funding.
The Environment, Capitalism, Technology
It used to be that the only way for humanity to grow — and progress — was through destroying the environment. But is this interplay between human growth vs. environment really a zero-sum game?
What’s Next for the Internet
How can we evolve the web for a better future? Has the web become a mature platform — or are we still in the early days of knowing what it can do and what role it might have in our lives?
Writers Writing, Readers Reading, Creators Creating
A new ecosystem is forming around the direct relationship between consumers, content creators, and the tools and business models to facilitate all that. Are the stars and the incentives finally aligned?
Heroes & Myths in Entrepreneurship with Guy Raz
Storytelling IS business -- whether it's a company or a community or a product or a movement -- and is not just about the stories we tell others but the ones we tell ourselves.